ANNA, IL — Three administrators at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna, Illinois, who were indicted on official misconduct charges last month have been reassigned.
The administrators — Bryant T. Davis, Teresa A. Smith and Gary K. Goins — are accused of violating Illinois Department of Human Services protocols. Prosecutors say the three interfered with an Illinois State Police investigation into patient abuse allegations.
The Illinois Department of Human Services on Friday announced that Davis, Smith and Goins have been reassigned to central office administration duties, for which they will continue to be paid, the Southern Illinoisan reports.
Illinois State Sen. Terri Bryant, who has been calling for the removal of all three administrations pending a judicial review, issued a statement Friday criticizing the decision to allow them to continue working while they are under investigation.
Bryant's statement reads:
"While I appreciate that DHS has decided to remove these individuals from the Choate facility, I still passionately believe that there should be parity in the way staff is treated. Rank-and-file employees within Choate are put on leave without pay when an investigation is pursued or accusations are made. Yet, administrators within the very same facility continue to be paid and are allowed to work, just at a different facility. It is unacceptable.
"The reality is, until these allegations are thoroughly vetted, the proper and appropriate next step would be to remove the administrators from active employment pending judicial review. We must do everything in our power to ensure an honest and open investigation can take place and that justice is achieved."