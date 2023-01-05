PADUCAH — The hustle and bustle of the holidays is over. Therapists and mental health experts say now is the time to keep watch over yourself and your loved ones.
Experts say they tend to see more clients with mental health symptoms right after the holiday season. That's because people tend to experience loneliness once the festivities end, and family and friends go home.
But, there are practical ways you can fight for positivity after the holidays.
Amanda McIntosh is a program manager at Four Rivers Behavioral Health and has worked for the facility for the past 10 years.
She says she's consistently seen more clients with mental illness after the holiday season.
McIntosh says it comes down to loneliness.
"The family comes in for Christmas and for the holiday, so you're used to being around those people. So, when your family leaves, they're not used to that, so it gets them into the predicament where they're alone," McIntosh says.
Michelle Martel is a professor of psychology at the University of Kentucky. She says there are several symptoms you should look out for, for yourself and for your loved ones.
"Depression or irritability, as well as a lack of interest and motivation, but in addition, we also see changes in sleeping and eating associated with depression," Martel says.
The National Alliance of Mental Illness says a 2021 survey found about 3 in 5 Americans say their mental health is negatively impacted by the holidays.
McIntosh says it's important to be proactive. If you or your loved ones are struggling, be intentional in being there for them.
"I would just say continue having that extra support and encouragement, and just telling them again, you know, 'You can do it. Hey, let's go to the store. Let's go to the mall. Let's go to church. Let's go out and spend time together,'" McIntosh says.
Mental health experts say another important piece of advice for people dealing with mental illness or other negative feelings after the holidays is: Don't isolate yourself.
If you're thinking about self-harm or suicide, call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. You'll be connected to someone locally who can offer a listening ear and connect you with local resources if necessary.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness says to remember that mental health issues in the short-term are serious, because they can lead to clinical anxiety and depression.
Not only that, children and teens can also experience post-holiday depression.
NAMI says the highest rate for child psychiatric hospitalizations happens during the winter.