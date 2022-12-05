PADUCAH — As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its fourth year, stress and burnout continue to be an issue for health care workers.
That led Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital to create recharge and renew rooms for staff members in different departments of the hospital.
After 12-hour shifts of helping patients and overseeing the trauma unit, emergency room nurse Sherece Sullivan is very familiar with the reality of the demanding role.
Health care workers face the task of staying strong under the toughest, most hectic conditions.
"We work in the ER. It's very fast paced, very traumatic at some times. It's very high stress. I work typically from 10 to 10," says Sullivan.
These intense environments are frequently seen in many medical rooms. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, 35% to 56% of nurses and physicians were suffering from symptoms of burnout, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Awareness of the amount of stress workers face and the possibility of burnout led to the idea to create the Code Lavender room in Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
The room is equipped with journals, a massage chair and small reminders to breathe and take things in. The room is all about peace and tranquility, in a place that can be the exact opposite.
"Just knowing, to be able to come and decompress helps us a lot, especially in a fast paced, chaotic environment that we work in and very stressful at times. It's nice to be able to come in here and just take a moment to re-gather our thoughts," Sullivan says.
Sullivan has already used the room and says it helps bring her peace while working in such a chaotic and hectic department.