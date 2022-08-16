PADUCAH — Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital is launching a program to combat period stigma and provide access to menstrual products for young people who need them.
The hospital says the program will provide menstrual products to young women and menstrual education to students, as well as their teachers and coaches.
Thanks to grant funding, the hospital created 1,000 menstrual product kids, which it's calling "period starter kits." The kits include products including pads, panty liners, tampons and other toiletry items.
The hospital says each kit contains:
- One small toiletry bag
- One pack of 22 panty liners
- Two packs of 12 maxi pads each
- Ten tampons
- Two lip balms
- Two hand sanitizers
- Ten castile soap towelettes
- Two travel size pack of tissues
- Three pairs of disposable underwear
- Two small deodorants
- A flyer about the kit and Mercy Health’s OB/GYN team
- A United Way Community Resource Guide
The kits are available through Mercy Health – Paducah OB/GYN and Mercy Health - Midtown Pediatrics practice. The hospital has also partnered with the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers and McKinney-Vento coordinators at Paducah Public Schools and McCracken County Public Schools; school officials will receive kits for their students along with educational materials on feminine health, as well as materials on local resources students can use if they need more support.
Lourdes Hospital says its goal is to expand the program into the school systems of surrounding counties in the future.
The hospital says the Mercy Health OB/GYN team plans to host open discussions on how to manage conversations about issues pertaining to the health of women and girls with students and teachers. The events will focus on fighting period stigma, promoting the empowerment of women and girls and promoting mental health.