PADUCAH — Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital is offering free flu shots at multiple locations in west Kentucky this October.
The hospital says the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is currently straining hospitals across the state, means it's more important than ever to get your flu shot. The aim is to decrease flu-related hospitalizations in communities in west Kentucky.
No insurance information or preregistration is needed to get the shot. The vaccines are available to everyone age 9 and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to get the shot.
The times, dates and locations for the flu vaccine clinics are:
- 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 at the Marshall County Public Library at Calvert City - 23 Park Road, Calvert City, KY 42029
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Marshall County Public Library at Benton - 1150 Birch St., Benton, KY 42025
- 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Marshall County Public Library at Hardin - 4640 Murray Highway, Hardin, KY 42048
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Oct. 5 at the McCracken County Public Library - 555 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Family Service Society - 827 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 15, Mayfield Plaza Parking Lot - off of Paris Road, Mayfield, KY 42066
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Purchase Area Health Expo at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office - 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY
- 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Marshall County Resiliency Center - 1012 Main St., Suite C, Benton, KY 42025
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 at The Brook at Southland Baptist Temple - 927 Yarbro Lane, Paducah, KY 42003
The vaccines will be given by Mercy Health providers and registered nurse and licensed practical nurse students from West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
These clinic events will be held outdoors, weather permitting. People who drive to these clinics will be able to park and stay in their cars. The hospital says masking, social distancing and sanitizing will be enforced.
The shots will be given on a first come, first served basis.