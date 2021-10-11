PADUCAH — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital is teaming up with the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center this week to bring awareness to the issue with a special light display.
The hospital is shining purple lights — which is the color that represents domestic violence awareness — on the Marshall Nemer Medical Office Building Oct. 10-16.
The display also includes some pink lighting for breast cancer awareness, because October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Rates of domestic violence have increased tremendously since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Last year, domestic violence homicides in Kentucky were up by 75%.
The hospital says the Mercy Health – Paducah Obstetrics and Gynecology team will also be wearing domestic violence awareness T-shirts and bracelets to mark the observance.
