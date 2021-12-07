PADUCAH – Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital will usher in 2022 by offering offer local residents a chance to follow through on their new year resolutions.
Beginning Jan. 13, Mercy Health will host a free class to help people quit smoking.
The class will be available both in person and virtually. The in person classes will be limited to 20 people.
Smoking cessation counselors trained in the American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking will lead the program, which offers a structured, systematic approach to quitting.
The eight-session, seven-series will go until Feb. 24. All classes begin at 4:30 p.m. virtually on Zoom on in person in the Grinnell Board Room at the Marshall Nemer Medical Office Building.
The dates for each class are as follows:
- Class 1, Thursday Jan. 13, 2022
- Class 2, Thursday Jan. 20, 2022
- Class 3, Thursday Jan. 27, 2022
- Class 4, Thursday Feb. 3, 2022
- Class 5, Monday Feb. 7, 2022
- Class 6, Thursday Feb. 10, 2022
- Class 7, Thursday Feb. 17, 2022
- Class 8, Thursday Feb. 24, 2022
Call 270-538-5826 with questions or to register.