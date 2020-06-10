PADUCAH — The Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes says they purchased a mobile gaming cart for the Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital pediatric unit.
The purchase was made possibly by a $3,500 grant from the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels.
“The gaming cart is going to be a big hit on the pediatric unit,” said Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes President Jessica Toren. “Children in the hospital need both the distraction and entertainment this unit will provide and for that we can’t thank the Kentucky Colonels enough.”
Mercy Health says last year, HOKC awarded $2.1 million in grants supporting 265 non-profits, impacting more than 3.9 million Kentuckians.
Grants are made possible through donations from active Kentucky Colonels from around the world who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.
Those interested in being an active KY Colonel or nominating someone to become a Kentucky Colonel contact HOKC National Headquarters at (502) 266-6114 or visit kycolonels.org.
For more information concerning Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital or the Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes visit Mercy.com.