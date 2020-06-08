PADUCAH — Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah has updated it's visitor restrictions that were put in place due to COVID-19.
The hospital says no visitors are allowed for patients diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19, with exceptions made for end of life instances.
Mercy Health - Lourdes says the following policies apply to visitors:
- One visitor at a time will be allowed for each admitted patient
- One visitor will be allowed to accompany a patient in the ER
- Two visitors are allowed for a patient in labor. One visitor is allowed following delivery
- All visitors must be at least 15 years of age and are asked to conclude visits by 5 p.m. each day
- No visitors with signs or symptoms of illness will be permitted and all visitors must pass a temperature check and screening to be allowed entry to the hospital
- All visitors are required to bring a mask and must wear it at all times within the hospital (including while in a patient room.) The only exception is when eating and drinking
- A visitor will be required to remain in a patient’s room even when the patient is not present. A visitor may leave only to purchase food but must return to the patient’s room to eat
- Members of the clergy can visit by request of a patient but will count as that patient’s visitor
Visiting guidelines may be different in the hospital's specialty units, such as behavioral health, which is currently not open to visitation.
The hospital says to call in advance before visiting a loved one in a specialty unit.
Additionally, the hospital recommends that anyone at high risk for severe illness, such as older adults or those with serious underlying conditions, not visit at this time.