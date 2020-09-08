PADUCAH — Have you been trying to stop smoking, but need help? Mercy Health-Lourdes is offering an eight-session, seven-week series of courses in October and November for those interested in quitting smoking.
Due to COVID-19, the hospitals says the free classes are being offered virtually for the first time.
The classes will take place on the following dates:
- Thurs., Oct. 15
- Thurs., Oct. 22
- Thurs., Oct. 29
- Thurs., Nov. 5
- Mon., Nov. 9
- Thurs., Nov. 12
- Thurs., Nov. 19
- Mon., Nov. 23
“All the program materials needed to complete the course will be sent to participants in advance,” said John Montville, executive director of Lourdes’ oncology service line. “We’re offering this free series of classes virtually because we wanted to keep this important tool to quit tobacco use available, even during these pandemic times.”
The hospital says the program offers a structured, systematic approach to quitting, while emphasizing the benefits of better health. Mercy Health uses smoking cessation counselors trained in the American Lung Association's Freedom from Smoking program to help people who have made the decision and are ready to quit smoking.
The hospital says all tobacco users who want to quit are encouraged to register. RSVPs are required and the classes are limited to the first 20 people.
To learn more about the program or to register, call 270-538-5826. For more information concerning Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital visit Mercy.com.