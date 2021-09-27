PADUCAH– Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital is making it easier to get your flu shot this year by offering free flu clinics throughout western Kentucky.
The dates and locations of these free flu clinics are as follows:
- Monday, Oct. 4, 9-10:30 a.m., Marshall County Public Library at Calvert City, 23 Park Rd, Calvert City, KY 42029
- Monday, Oct. 4, noon-2 p.m., Marshall County Public Library at Benton, 1150 Birch St, Benton, KY 42025
- Monday, Oct. 4, 3-4:30 p.m., Marshall County Public Library at Hardin - 4640 Murray Hwy, Hardin, KY 42048
- Tuesday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., McCracken County Public Library, 555 Washington St, Paducah, KY 42003
- Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1-3 p.m., Family Service Society, 827 Joe Clifton Dr, Paducah, KY 42001
- Friday, Oct. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Mayfield Plaza Parking Lot, off Paris Road, Mayfield, KY 42066
- Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m.-noon, Purchase Area Health Expo, McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah, KY
- Thursday, Oct. 21, 3-4:30 p.m., Marshall County Resiliency Center, 1012 Main Street, Suite C, Benton, KY 42025
- Saturday, Oct. 23, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Brook at Southland Baptist Temple, 927 Yarbro Ln, Paducah, KY 42003
No insurance or pre-registration is required. Flu shots are available for anyone at least nine years old. Shots will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The clinics will take place outdoors, and those driving will not need to leave their cars. Social distancing, masking, and sanitizing will be enforced.
Additionally, the Purchase Health Department will be offering Covid-19 vaccines at all clinics in McCracken and Graves County. The health department will be offering Moderna and/or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“Mercy Health is providing these flu vaccines in order to increase access to care, specifically for uninsured and vulnerable populations,” said Mercy Health’s Director of Community Health Leigh Ann Ballegeer. “The flu shot is more important than ever this year, especially during the current COVID Delta variant surge, in order to decrease flu-related hospitalizations in our local hospitals.”
According to Mercy Health, due to the likelihood that the flu virus and COVID-19 will spread this fall and winter, getting vaccinated is more important than ever.