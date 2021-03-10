PADUCAH — If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccine — and you're in phase 1C of Kentucky's COVID-19 vaccination plan, you will soon be able to schedule an appointment with Baptist Health and Mercy Health.
On Thursday, March 11, Mercy Health will start scheduling the 60 years and older population of phase 1C.
You can call 866-624-0366 to schedule your appointment. The hospital says to be patient as they are expecting a high volume of phone calls.
And on Monday, March 15, Baptist Health will begin schedule everyone in phase 1C, including anyone 60 and older, and all essential workers.
You can schedule your appointment with Baptist Health by visiting ScheduleYourVaccine.com. You must use their online form to get an appointment and you should check back often to check for available spots.
The Purchase District Health Department says it will also start vaccinating the 60+ population, regardless of high-risk status.
The health department says this is to align with both Mercy Health and Baptist Health and because the majority of those in the 60-plus and high risk category, who have registered with the health department to get a vaccine, have been contacted.
PDHD says it is working down the registration lists and contacting those registered to schedule appointments first.
The health department says the vaccination registration form on its website is closed because of the influx of providers in the area and the transition to the 1C population. PDHD says it will no longer be adding new names to the list, but all names on the list already will be contacted with the health department reaches their eligibility group.
After everyone on the list is contacted, the health department says a scheduling link and a phone number will be made public for you to make an appointment.
The health department asks that you not call PDHD to be put on a list or to schedule an appointment.
You can find a list of vaccination providers near you by visiting Local 6's vaccination guide.
PDHD says it will be asking for Johnson & Johnson vaccines to target vulnerable individuals who may have difficulty getting a second appointment. The health department says it is contacting and coordinating with organizations that serve these groups.
The health department also says it and local hospitals have decided not to provide vaccine clinics for area businesses because capacity only allows for the department to work normal weekly vaccine clinics.
PDHD says it receives a standard amount of vaccine doses weekly and appointments are filled with people who are within the eligible phase group.
Kentucky is currently in Phase 1C of it's vaccination plan. Phase 1C includes people aged 60+, those who are defined as high risk by the CDC, and essential workers; as well as healthcare workers, first responders, those 70+, teachers, and childcare workers who are eligible in phases 1A and 1B.