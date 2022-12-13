PADUCAH — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new cancer center at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
The $12.5 million, 19,000-square-foot facility will be a full service cancer center serving west kentucky.
Hospital leaders and community members gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony.
The facility will be built in the open space between the hospital and the Paducah Medical Pavilion along Lone Oak Road.
"This facility is really being designed with the patient in mind. To make it less intimidating, to make it feel like it's a little home for them for a while while they have to get their care," said Oncology Service Line Executive Director John Montville.
The center will provide full medical oncology and all associated cancer care services, Mercy Health says.