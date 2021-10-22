PADUCAH– An outdoor ceremony was held at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Friday for a newly renovated operating room staff lounge.
The new lounge is named in honor of Dr. Hilary Hunt, an orthopedist who worked at the hospital for more than two decades. Dr. Hunt was surprised by the announcement during the opening ceremony.
"I am so honored and humbled at this whole occurrence," Dr. Hunt said. "I had not the slightest inkling this was happening.
The new lounge has more than tripled in size and includes four changing rooms, a seating area, showers and more.
Nearly 80 employees work in the operating rooms, and until the renovation project was completed, their space was the size of a home office.
The Hunt children and A&K Construction donated to the Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes to name the lounge for their father.
"He was an innovator in Arthroscopy," said Hilary's son Ken Hunt. "It really helped this hospital grow, it brought a lot of people to this hospital and helped a lot of people."
While at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, Dr. Hunt was known for thanking operating staff for the work they did in caring for their patients.
A&K Construction led the construction of the new staff lounge and PFGW served as the architect.