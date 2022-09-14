PADUCAH — The Mercy Health Foundation at Lourdes Hospital held its 23rd Annual Charity Golf Open on Monday, and organizers say the event raised more than $65,000.
Organizers say the event included 35 teams with 140 golfers. The event was held Monday at the Country Club of Paducah. Mercy Regional EMS won first place in the morning flight, and US Bank took the first-place prize in the afternoon and was the overall winner of the open, Mercy Health says.
Mercy Health says the tournament is one of the foundation's key fundraisers.
“Thank you to everyone who played, sponsored and volunteered their time to help make the 23rd annual golf open a success. Our donors’ generosity plays a critical role in our ability to support our community,” Foundation President Jessica Toren said in a statement released Wednesday.
A&K Construction was the presenting sponsor for this year's golf open, organizers say. In a statement, Mercy Health – Kentucky President Mike Yungmann said the tournament could not happen without the support of sponsors and donors.
"We are grateful to our community, which unites year after year to support this event and help us fulfill our mission of bringing good care to people in need," Yungmann said.