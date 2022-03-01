PADUCAH – This Tuesday, the popular Mardi Gras and All That Jazz celebration returns to Paducah.
The Fat Tuesday celebration begins at 6 p.m. at the Carson Center, located at 100 Kentucky Ave.
This charity event features Cajun-themed food and drinks from local restaurants, live music, dancing and enough beads to ensure you are celebrating Mardi Gras in style.
Tickets are $50 at the door. Corporate sponsors are also still available and include reserved seating for special gifts.
The most recent "Mardi Gras and All That Jazz" raised more than $60,000 for Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. Proceeds from this year's fundraiser will help Mercy Health fund improvements and upgrades of its facilities and services.
For tickets and sponsorships, call 270-415-3795 or click here.