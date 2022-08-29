Paducah, KY — Mercy Health wants to make it as easy as possible for you to get your flu shot, that's why they're once again offering no-cost flu vaccines in Western Kentucky this year.
According to a Monday release, attendees will not be required to pre-register or show their insurance. The shots will be administered by either a Mercy Health provider, a registered nurse, or a licensed practical nurse student from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Anyone nine years and older is eligible for the vaccine, though minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive their immunization, the release says.
Mercy Health explained the shots would be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis for as long as supplies last. Weather permitting, the clinics will take place outside. Social distancing, masking, and sanitizing will be enforced, Mercy Health says.
With the flu and COVID-19 likely to spread this fall and winter, getting vaccinated is the best source of protection against getting sick from the flu, the release says. In fact, they say in the past two years, they've provided 1,308 free flue shots to community members in Western Kentucky.
Mercy Health's Director of Community Health, Leigh Ann Ballegeer, explained why: “Mercy Health is providing these flu vaccines in order to increase access to care, specifically for uninsured and vulnerable populations. The flu shot is critical in keeping our community as healthy as possible this winter, including decreasing flu-related hospitalizations.”
Mercy health is offering free flu clinics on the following dates:
Saturday, September 17
- Flu shots are being offered at the Purchase Area Health Expo from 9 a.m. to noon
- The expo is being held at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office. 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY 42001
- In addition to administering flu shots, Mercy Health says they will be providing free fall-prevention and diabetic foot screenings
- The Purchase District Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations as well
Monday, September 26
- Flu shots are being offered at the Marshall County Library from noon to 2 p.m. 1150 Birch St., Benton, KY 42003
Tuesday, October 4
- Flu shots are being offered at the McCracken County Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 555 Washington St., Paducah, Ky, 42003
- The Purchase District Health Department is also offering free COVID-19 vaccinations
Friday, October 21
- Flu shots are being offered in the Mayfield Plaza parking lot at 1102 Paris Road, Mayfield, KY 2066