PADUCAH-- More than 700 runners participated in this year's annual Iron Mom Half-Marathon in downtown Paducah. The half-marathon, relay, and 5K raise money for The Family Service Society of Paducah.
Runners took off on the 13.1-mile journey bright and early Saturday morning. Stevie Stout and the more than 700 runners laced up their running shoes for the annual half-marathon.
"One foot in front of the other for sure," says Stout.
Run like a mother and like Stout.
"One step at a time," says Stout.
It's all for a good cause. Proceeds go to the Family Service Society of Paducah. Just one dollar provides one meal to a person in need. Runners enjoyed a view of the historic downtown during their 13.1 miles with water stops and Paducah Police monitoring traffic.
For Stout, motherhood is a lot like running, and she's taking it one step at a time even after she crosses the finish line.
"You don't exactly know the finish and how it's going to turn out but just keep going one step at a time," says Stout.