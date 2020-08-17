BENTON, KY -- Mercy Health J & R Walk-In Care is now open. The practice is located inside the new J & R Pharmacy building in Benton, Kentucky.
No appointments are necessary for walk-in care.
In coordination with Mercy Health-Marshall Family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics, the new location offers complete walk-in and quick care services as well as access to radiology services.
Mercy Health J & R Walk-In Care can be reached at 270-906-1044 and will operate Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.