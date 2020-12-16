McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital says it's giving an early Christmas present to local schools and a local community kitchen to help address the problem of homelessness in the community.
The hospital says it gave a one-time donation of $10,000 to Paducah Public Schools, McCracken County Public Schools, and Paducah Community Kitchen.
The hospital says the schools will use their funding for the students and their families who are either homeless or at risk for becoming homeless during this holiday season and into the winter months.
Both schools say the most immediate needs for families include gift cards for goods and services, such as laundromats, grocery, and clothing stores. The schools say buying toiletry items is another way the donation will be used to help these families.
The community kitchen says it will use its donation for hotel rooms for families when temporary shelter needs come up.
All three organizations says they have seen an increase in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Homelessness is an issue year-round, but with the colder winter months on the horizon we felt this was a time a donation could make the biggest difference in the well-being of our community, specifically the student population,” Michael Yungmann, president of Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, said. “This one-time donation was in the spirit of Christmas and the right opportunity for us to live our mission.”
For more information concerning Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital visit Mercy.com.