PADUCAH — Unanswered questions and a bill for a COVID-19 vaccine: Some patients at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital are receiving an "administrative fee" in the mail. Mercy Health is calling it an error.
They billed patients $42 for each shot, which is $84 per series. Nancy Baer and her husband received a bill for their COVID-19 vaccine series last fall. When Baer called Mercy Health's billing department, they told her it was administrative fee and that she had to pay.
"It's $84 a person for the shots we all know are free," says Baer.
She did learn it was an error, but it took multiple calls.
"I told them that we didn't see a doctor. We drove through a line and stuck our arms out the window, and we got our shots. I said it was probably a nurse, and she said you still have to pay for that," says Baer.
Nearly four months later, the bill is still on Baer's chart. Nanette Bentley, public relations director for the hospital, issued a statement about the error.
"Some patients were sent bills for COVID-19 vaccinations in error. We apologize for any concern this has caused our patients and encourage them to call our customer service department at 855-732-0138 to resolve the billing issue," says Bentley in a statement.
For those of you who might have already paid the bill, Bentley says you will be refunded.
"Mercy Health is refunding the vaccination charge, and we encourage patients to call customer service to resolve the billing issue," says Bentley.
When asked how many people were sent the bill or if they would issue an apology statement, the hospital didn't answer.
Just a reminder: You should not be charged by your health care provider or insurance company for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. They are free from the federal government.