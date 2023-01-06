PADUCAH — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital.
The program earned voluntary CoC accreditation by meeting 34 CoC quality care standards. The hospital has agreed to be evaluated every three years through a survey process, according to a Mercy Health release.
The accreditation program allows Lourdes to continuously improve its quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care, including:
- Prevention
- Early diagnosis
- Cancer staging
- Optimal treatment
- Rehabilitation and other ancillary and supportive services
- Dedication to community education and cancer health improvement
- Life-long follow-up for recurrent disease
- End-of-life care
When patients receive care at a CoC facility like Lourdes, they also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling and patient-centered services, including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process and a survivorship care plan, the release says.
Like all CoC-accredited facilities, Lourdes maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base (NCDB). This nationwide database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of cancer are tracked and analyzed through the NCDB and used to explore trends in cancer care.
There are currently more than 1,500 CoC-accredited cancer programs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
The American Cancer Society estimates more than 1.7 million cases of cancer will be diagnosed in 2018. CoC-accredited facilities diagnose and/or treat more than 70% of all newly diagnosed patients with cancer.
Visit the CoC Hospital Locator at facs.org/search/cancer-programs.
To learn more about cancer care at Mercy Health, visit mercy.com.