PADUCAH — Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital is offering free classes to help people quick smoking and vaping.

In a Friday release, they announced each class is limited to 20 people and students are able to attend virtually or in-person.  

They explained smoking and nicotine cessation counselors trained in the American Lung Association's Freedom From Smoking program will lead the classes, offering students a structured and systematic approach to quitting. 

According to Mercy Health, the next eight-session seven-week series starts in August, with all classes beginning at 4:30 in zoom or in the Grinnell Board Room at the Marshall Nemer Medical Office Building. 

The release included the following schedule for the upcoming session:

  • Class 1, Thursday August 4
  • Class 2, Thursday August 11
  • Class 3, Thursday August 18
  • Class 4, Thursday August 25
  • Class 5, Monday August 29
  • Class 6, Thursday September 1
  • Class 7, Thursday September 8
  • Class 8, Thursday September 15

According to the release, there is one more session this year, which will take place in October to November. 

Call (270) 538-5826 with questions or to register for the program. 

lourdes 1.jpg