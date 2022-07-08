PADUCAH — Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital is offering free classes to help people quick smoking and vaping.
In a Friday release, they announced each class is limited to 20 people and students are able to attend virtually or in-person.
They explained smoking and nicotine cessation counselors trained in the American Lung Association's Freedom From Smoking program will lead the classes, offering students a structured and systematic approach to quitting.
According to Mercy Health, the next eight-session seven-week series starts in August, with all classes beginning at 4:30 in zoom or in the Grinnell Board Room at the Marshall Nemer Medical Office Building.
The release included the following schedule for the upcoming session:
- Class 1, Thursday August 4
- Class 2, Thursday August 11
- Class 3, Thursday August 18
- Class 4, Thursday August 25
- Class 5, Monday August 29
- Class 6, Thursday September 1
- Class 7, Thursday September 8
- Class 8, Thursday September 15
According to the release, there is one more session this year, which will take place in October to November.
Call (270) 538-5826 with questions or to register for the program.