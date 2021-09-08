PADUCAH– Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is one of 75 research sites that applied to and was invited by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) to take part in a pilot project that aims to increase racial and ethnic diversity in clinical trial participants.
According to the American Cancer Society, Blacks with cancer in the United States experience more illness and premature death when compared with other races with cancer. Blacks also face greater challenges in preventing, detecting, treating and surviving cancer, experiencing the highest death rate and shortest survival of any racial/ethnic group for most cancers in the U.S.
Lourdes Hospital is hoping this program can begin to change these statistics in western Kentucky.
“Diversity matters in clinical trials,” said Lourdes Hospital Oncology Service Line Director John Montville. “Understanding how a drug works and its potential side effects can differ by ethnic group. By including a wide range of people in clinical trials, we can be more confident about the results those drugs will have for anyone who might need them.”
This pilot program will allow Lourdes Hospital to test a research site self-assessment tool and an implicit bias training program focused on increasing racial and ethnic diversity among clinical trial participants.
The site self-assessment tool will help Lourdes' research sites conduct an internal assessment of policies, procedures and programs that may impact which patients are screened for and offered a clinical trial. It also looks at factors impacting subsequent enrollment and retention in those trials.
The implicit bias training program will assist in acknowledging and lessening the impact of implicit bias across research and care teams related to which patients are offered clinical trials and which choose to participate.
The pilot program began this summer and will run through October.