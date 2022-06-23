PADUCAH — Mercy Health has named Dr. Brett Bechtel as its next chief clinical officer for Kentucky.
The health care system says Bechtel has been a practicing emergency physician at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital for the past eight years, and he's the medical director for Mercy Regional EMS and Carlisle County EMS.
Bechtel was Lourdes Hospital's medical staff president from 2019 to 2021. Previously, he served as a lieutenant commander in the US Navy for three years, and Mercy Health says he was an assistant program director and emergency medicine physician at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia. His career also includes time with the Marine Corps, serving as a doctor and officer in charge at a shock trauma platoon in Afghanistan in 2012.
“Since arriving in western Kentucky over eight years ago, Brett has cemented his reputation as a trusted provider of emergency medical care and as a leader not just at Lourdes Hospital but also in our community,” Mercy Health – Kentucky President Mike Yungmann said in a statement released Thursday. “His excellent relationships with our nurses, doctors and staff and our EMS teams position him to be an effective chief clinical officer from day one.”