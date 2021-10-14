GRAVES COUNTY, KY– Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital is offering a free flu clinic for Graves County residents on Friday, Oct. 15.
The clinic will be held at the Mayfield Plaza Parking Lot, behind Regions Bank off of Paris Road, on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Additionally, the Graves County Health Department will be at the clinic offering free Covid vaccines.
No insurance or pre-registration is required. Vaccines will be administered by a Mercy Health provider.
Anyone nine and up can participate. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive their vaccine.
Those who drive will be able to stay in their cars. Social distancing and masking will be enforced.