MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital has added a flu clinic in Marshall County, the hospital announced Monday.
The hospital says the Marshall County clinic will complement the clinic that is already in operation in Paducah.
Flu-like symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath and body aches. The new Mercy Health Marshall Flu Clinic is at 83 Wellness Way in Benton, Kentucky. The clinic's hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. To contact the clinic, call 270-538-7185.
The Mercy Health Paducah Triage Clinic is at 225 Medical Center Drive in Paducah. That clinic is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To contact the Paducah clinic, call 270-538-7191.
In its announcement of the new flu clinic, Mercy Health also included information about its COVID-19 hotline, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mercy Health says the COVID-19 hotline is for people who have questions related to the novel coronavirus, are showing possible symptoms, or may have had exposure to someone diagnosed with COVID-19. To reach the hotline, call 888-700-9011.
Mercy Health notes that its COVID-19 is not for emergency calls. If you are having a medical emergency, you are advised to call 911.