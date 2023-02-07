PADUCAH, KY — If you have a desire to serve others through volunteer work, you may be a good fit the Mercy Health Hospice team.
Mercy Health says hospice volunteers are vital to the community, serving as valuable resources to patients receiving end-of-life care — and their families.
Volunteers can perform a number of duties, including: reading to patients, playing music, interacting with patients and families, doing small chores around the house, writing letters, and assisting with errands.
Mercy Health says volunteering with hospice is flexible. You might help in someone's home, a skilled nursing facility, or an assisted nursing facility.
Whether you'd like to serve by assisting with clerical duties or interacting with patients in their homes, a Volunteer Coordinator can help you figure out where you fit in.
As far as scheduling goes, you can choose to serve on a daily basis, or a limited number of days or hours per week. And since Mercy Health Hospice serves patients in a 16-county region spanning Kentucky and Illinois, you can choose to help close to home.
Mercy Health says volunteers must "uphold the ministry’s mission, values and promise, observe patient confidentiality, and have a love for serving others."
Training is offered on site and no prior medical knowledge is required.
For more information about hospice volunteer opportunities, contact Volunteer Coordinator Susan Morse at (270) 415-3640.