PADUCAH — Mercy Health is seeking Hospice volunteers to fill vital roles in 13 counties spanning Kentucky and Illinois.
Volunteers will partner with a volunteer coordinator to determine where they will work, their availability, and how they will serve the community. Training will be provided, and no prior medical experience is required.
Some volunteers will interact with patients and families in home settings or assisted nursing facilities. Their duties will include reading to patients, playing music, completing small tasks around the house, assisting with errands, and providing social interaction to patients and families. Volunteers may also choose to perform clerical duties without patient interaction.
All volunteers must uphold the ministry's mission, values, and promise and observe patient confidentiality.
For more information about this opportunity contact Volunteer Coordinator Susan Mores at 270-415-3640.
More details about Mercy Health's hospice and palliative care services can be found on their website.