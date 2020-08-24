PADUCAH -- For their dedication, for their bravery, and for their sacrifices: The staff at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital received messages of gratitude Monday from interns around the world.
The interns - made up of undergraduate and graduate students, as well as young professionals - had originally intended to pursue summer internships and fellowships at various hospitals. The diverse group of interns are from across the U.S. and other countries.
"There are people from Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, some people from Nigerian backgrounds like me. So everybody has different backgrounds of culture in the states," said Tolulope Adedokun, one of the interns. "We had a lot of students in India, and we had a student in Germany."
But the pandemic prevented their summer internships from happening. So the interns joined the Remote Health Administration Internship (RHAI), an eight-week virtual program that simulates an in-person health care management internship, complete with "real-world actionable assignments and project work."
"Every day, we had different speakers from across the nation," said Adedokun.
One of their speakers was Whitney Evans, director of the neuroscience service line at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
"I spoke about my career and how I got to where I am today, what steps I had to take to get there." said Evans. "I also spoke on items, things that we should be doing in our personal lives and outside of work, community work, making sure I told them it's important to stay active in the community because that's the community you're going to be serving in."
Evans said after she have her presentation to the interns, she had followup conversations with some of them to help guide them and offer words of encouragement. Adedokun said Evans made a lasting impression.
"For me, I was able to talk to her on a separate occasion, and she listened, and she gave those tips, she gave what I needed to be successful, Adedokun said of Evans. "So knowing that and seeing the kind of leadership that's involved for her organization to be successful because she's a leader there, I think that kind of inspired all of us. We wanted to do the same, have that same energy where we could give back in some kind of way."
As a result, Adedokun reached out to Mercy Health, saying she and her fellow interns want to create digital cards that express their gratitude to the staff at Lourdes Hospital.
"Giving her staff that encouragement like she gave us was really important to us," said Adedokun.
Adedokun and her fellow RHAI interns created 10 different digital cards for the Lourdes Hospital staff, each with a message that thanks the employees for their sacrifice, bravery and commitment.
"We wanted to send cards that were on a personal level, where they knew that they were being seen, we're listening to them, we're seeing what they do," Adedokun said.
Monday morning, Evans delivered printouts of the digital cards to some of the hospital staff.
"Awww, that's so sweet," one of the staff members said.
"Awesome," said another.
"I think it's very sincere," a colleague added.
"It's really nice to be recognized and appreciated," one of the hospital employees said. "It's really nice to feel like we're really part of a bigger cause."
Evans said she appreciates people from all over the world working together to recognize local health care workers.
"I think it sends the message that no matter where you are, this pandemic has affected everyone across the world, and that it's important to recognize those that this pandemic has affected, especially through their work and those that have been on the front line," said Evans. "It's very special to know that people from India have sent cards to people in Paducah, Kentucky, thanking them. I think that's incredibly special and I encourage the continual recognition."
