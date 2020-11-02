PADUCAH — Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital says it, along with West Kentucky Community and Technical College, is providing free flu shots to help ensure the accessibility of vaccines.
You can stop by the parking lot across from Community Kitchen, at the corner of 13th Street and MLK Jr. Drive, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The hospital says the flu shots are available with drive-thru or socially distant options.
Mercy Health says the flu vaccinations are free to those without insurance and will be given by a Mercy Health nurse. The vaccinations are covered by most insurance and Medicaid so those who are insured are asked to bring their proof of insurance.
Anyone five years or older can get a flu shot, but minors will need to have a parent or guardian present to get an immunization. The hospital says no pre-registration is required and vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
If you would like to get your flu vaccine through the drive-thru option, you should park and stay in your car. For those getting their shots without a car, socially-distanced chairs will be available and masking and sanitizing will be enforced, per COVID-19 guidelines.
Mercy Health says flu vaccines have been shown to prevent millions of illness and flu-related doctor's visits each year. The hospital also says as it's anticipated the flu virus and COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter, getting vaccinated is more important than ever.
Mercy Health also notes those already at high risk should not chance the danger of getting infected by COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.