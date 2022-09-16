PADUCAH — Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital is hosting a free lung cancer community education event to encourage the prevention of lung cancer through screenings and quitting smoking on Friday, Sept. 23.
Kentucky has the highest number of new lung cancer cases and among the lowest survival rates in the country as of late 2021, according to the American Lung Association. Kentucky ranks second in the nation for lung cancer screening, though, which helps save lives, according to a Mercy Health release.
Attendees can walk through the MEGA Lungs exhibit at the community event. This will be a large-scale, interactive educational model of the lungs to help teach people about the risks, symptoms, nature and causes of various diseases. A team from Mercy Health will give tours of the exhibit, sign up patients who qualify for low dose CT lung screening and discuss options for quitting smoking and vaping.
Mercy Health Physician and pulmonologist Mohamad Khoudoud will discuss advances in:
- Tools to help people quit smoking
- Lung cancer screening, including low dose CT scans which are now available to more people
- Diagnosis, including imaging and bronchoscopy
- Treatment options, including surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy
If you are 50 or older, have a smoking history over 20 years and if you currently smoke or quit within the last 15 years, you may benefit from an annual long cancer screening.
If you currently smoke, Mercy Health offers quit smoking/vaping classes to help you break the habit and lower your risk for developing lung cancer. Visit mercy.com for more information.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the Borders Community Room on the first floor of the Mercy Health Marshall Nemer Medical Office Building on 1532 Lone Oak Road.