PADUCAH — The Mccracken County Sheriff's Office says a Mercy Regional Ambulance transporting a 20-year-old patient was involved in a 3-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon, but no life-threatening injuries were reported.
According to a Friday release, the ambulance was struck by a Buick Lacrosse occupied by an 84-year-old man and 81-year-old woman — both of Symsonia — as it crossed the intersection of Oaks Road and Lydon Road.
The ambulance spun 180 degrees as a result of the impact, the release explains, causing it to strike a Dodge Journey occupied by a 41-year-old man from Symsonia.
Deputies say the woman being transported in the ambulance was not injured in the collision, but was taken to a local hospital in a different ambulance.
The elderly couple in the Buick Lacrosse were treated for non-incapacitating injuries at a local hospital, the release explains.
Deputies say the ambulance driver and other staff members on board were not injured.