PADUCAH– Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center (MHDCC) will be holding its annual Paducky Derby Duck Race on Oct. 23, and this year the domestic crisis center will increase the number of ducks available for adoption to 13,000.
The increase in ducks is so the Merryman House can fill a funding gap caused by cuts to Kentucky's federal funding.
Merryman House is partially supported by the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s federal VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) funding. This year the amount of funding MHDCC received from VOCA was a 35% decrease from years prior. Across the state, victim service providers saw a $14 million decrease in funding.
When Merryman House initially organized this year's race they were unaware of the lost funds. These reductions have impacted staffing and some workforce activities organized by MHDCC. As a result, MHDCC decided to raise the total number of ducks to 13,000.
The event is still scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at Montgomery Lake within Bob Noble Park Pond in Paducah. Paducah Elks Lodge 217 will also be a sponsor of the race.