PADUCAH - Just as each of us has a story, these cookies, have one too. The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah started the cookie project a couple years ago. Each cookie has a name, symbolizing the trauma victims go through, and how they are overcoming those issues.
As a part of National Domestic Violence Awareness month – Local 6 spoke to the Merryman House chef who says baking these cookies is more than just throwing sugar and flour in bowl.
“Save, build and change,” Chef Marsha Millay said.
Those three words are behind each spin of the mixer in Merryman House kitchen, and the three ingredients these cookies are made with.
“Every cookie comes out uniform,” Millay said.
Millay says it's a simple idea, a way to crumble the barriers with the victims here.
“Just because they're at the Merryman House doesn't mean that they're okay. They're safe here, but that's only one part of it,” Millay said.
One part of the long healing process.
“Sometimes we still see the bruises, we see the marks, we see what, and you know what has happened,” Millay said. “I don't know their stories. I don't ask. I don't care. I deal with what's in front of me.”
Millay deals with it, because she's been through the violence herself.
“I understand their stories. So, for me to even talk to you, or to deal with them, I never dreamed,” Millay said. “I came here one day and didn't think I’d make it through my first day.”
She's using her passion to help others find theirs.
“As long as I’m able to get up and come and do this, I’m going to,” Millay said.
And along the way, she tells me they're healing. They're slowly getting better.
“Yes, the violence keeps coming and so do we.” Millay said.
Batch by batch, they continue their fight against domestic violence.
“A smile and a good meal, that goes a long way that goes a long way with these ladies,” Millay said.
You can buy these delicious cookies for yourself.
All of the proceeds go to the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center and the kitchen. It helps funds things like nutrition classes, and classes for children.
