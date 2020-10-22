PADUCAH — For some, a home-cooked meal is easy to come by. For domestic violence survivors, it can be tough. But one paducah woman is changing that by providing cooking classes.
On a rainy day at the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah, it's quiet outside. But inside the dining area, women gathered in a classroom to watch Chef Marsha Marlay cook shrimp and grits.
Usually the women would be doing the cooking themselves, but because of COVID-19, they learn by watching. They're learning how to eat healthy, strategize for grocery shopping and cook for themselves and their children — skills they'll need when they're ready to leave Merryman House.
"Instead of going and getting frozen, frozen, frozen, everything prepared, get the ingredients and learn how to cook it," said Marlay, who is the nutrition program coordinator.
Marlay said a lot of survivors who can't cook usually go back to their abusers for food to feed their children. To help, she gives them knowledge to make meals on their own.
Each woman has a story involving domestic violence, and each is working on becoming a better version of herself. That includes Brieze Hernandez.
"Merryman House has done a lot of good things for me and my family. It's brought me from basically homeless in my vehicle with nothing, not even my children, to — I have my home back. I have my children. I have a job. I go to school," Hernandez said.
She's in the six-month Commmon Ground program, which means she's Marlay's shadow in the kitchen — learning everything she teaches about food. she's come a long way.
"I was home bound prior to coming here. It's brought me out of my shell. I'm able to leave my home. My self-esteem has gone from zero to 100. Sky's the limit, and it's all because of the program," Hernandez said.
Cooking not only feeds her family. It's therapy. "It's a life saver. I was on the verge of suicide, and it saved my life," she said.
Hernandez is building herself to be a stronger, more confident woman for herself and children. She say's it feels good.
"The feeling inside that you get, it's worth it. It's a good program," she said.
Now, she and co-worker Melissa May are working hard under Marlay's wing.
"They've learned, and they'll pass on to the next and the next and the next," Marlay said. "And you say, 'Well, it's just one or two people,' but what a difference we've made in those one or two people's lives."
She's someone they consider an angel to survivors at Merryman House, offering knowledge, love and hot meals.
"She teaches us that we're worthy and we can rise above, and that's what this program is going to do for me. I'm going to come out of this, and i'm going to come out on top," Hernandez said.
Becoming the woman of her dreams, one meal at a time.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you're in a domestic violence situation, remember: you're not alone. You can call the national domestic violence hotline at 1−800−799−safe.
For more information about the Merryman House, visit merrymanhouse.org.