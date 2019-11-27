PADUCAH — A nonprofit that helps people affected by domestic violence in west Kentucky has raised more than $3.7 million in a capital campaign.
Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center surpassed its $3.7 million goal, raising $3,709,961.50, the nonprofit announced in a news release Wednesday. The money will help the center with services on the 26-acre campus it moved to in 2017.
Merryman House moved to that campus in December of 2017, doubling the center's bed space to 36 beds. The release says that campus now includes a multimillion dollar emergency shelter facility, a residential services center, the Ray & Kay Eckstein Community Outreach Center, and the Paxton-Goodman Administration Building, which includes a commercial kitchen and dining hall. Next summer, Merryman House says Mountain Comprehensive Care Center will join the campus. Mountain Comprehensive will open a 16-bed residential substance abuse treatment and outpatient unit for women fighting addiction.
The release says Merryman House hosted "a special event to recognize past and current board members and donors as a part of their celebration to mark the successful completion of the capital campaign — the first ever in the organizations 41-year history."
"I am so grateful to the generous people who have donated to our first capital campaign and to the Board for their vision in bringing this extensive expansion to the Merryman House for the benefit of those who are abused,” Merryman House founder Merryman Kemp said in the release. Kemp chaired the public phase of the capital campaign. "From the smallest donor to the largest, my heartfelt thanks. Thank you also to the staff who have given above and beyond."