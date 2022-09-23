PADUCAH — The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah was recognized by experts in its field this week, winning three Purple Ribbon Awards.
The Purple Ribbon Awards Program is sponsored by Theresa’s Fund, DomesticShelters.org and experts in domestic violence response. The awards aim to honor advocates, programs, shelters and community members who are making a difference, as well as survivors themselves.
The Merryman House helps women, children and men in the Purchase District, which includes Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, and McCracken counties. The domestic crisis center won the award for Annual or Impact Reports of the Year and Outstanding Fundraising Event or Campaign for the 2021 PaDucky Derby. Additionally, the center's Dr. Rheanel Tolar received the Board Member of the Year award.
“The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center has been providing services to victims of intimate partner crimes for over 40 years. It is hard work, and we are honored to have received these top national honors,” Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley said in a statement about the awards. “Nonprofits are a critical part of any community’s overall infrastructure. These awards highlight the excellence of our Board of Directors, under the leadership of Dr. Rheanel Tolar, the accountability we provide to our annual donors via our Annual Report, and to the uniquely fun signature fundraiser of our PaDucky Derby.”
This year's PaDucky Derby fundraiser is going on right now. The PaDucky Derby Duck Race at Montgomery Lake in Noble Park will be held on Oct. 22. You can adopt a duck for $5 apiece. Packages of multiple ducks are also available. For more information, click here.
For more information about the Merryman House, visit merrymanhouse.org.
For more information about the Purple Ribbon Awards Program, visit domesticshelters.org.