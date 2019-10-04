Watch again

PADUCAH — It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Millions of people, both women and men, of every race, religion, culture and status are affected nationwide.

The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah provides services for victims.

The organization made a special announcement Friday afternoon. Their childcare center at the Merrryman House is named after Julie Griffith because of her passion for children.

Her husband, Keith Griffith, killed her and burned down their home in 2014, after years of abusing her.

Her son, Zach Griffith, talked about his mom and this honor.

"The pain is still with me every day, but her memory still lives on," said Zach. "Not just with me and our family, but also the lives that she touched and the community she served."

Emotional moments were shared across the room as Zach shared his mother's experience with domestic abuse.

Zach now speaks about the matter to help other victims and himself.

"It helps to kind of grieve and to move on, because you're able you know that somewhere, someone's hearing that story that needed to hear it, in order for them to get help as well," said Zach.

There was also poetry from Samuel Hawkins, a signed proclamation from Gov. Matt Bevin, declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness month and a rose ceremony.

The rose ceremony titled, "Speak My Name," consisted of volunteers wearing all black.

They filled 30 seats for the 30 people killed in the state of Kentucky this year in domestic violence cases.

Each with a rose or set of roses to memorialize each victim.

Executive Director Mary Foley said each rose had a specific color for good reason.

"Red symbolizes the victims of domestic violence who lost their life, the yellow roses symbolized the women who were carrying children, who passed when the murder occurred," said Foley. "And the white are for other victims who happened to be in the same area when the murder happened, and they were victims of homicides as a result."

Zach's family partnered with the Merryman House to create a special fund to pay for a children area in honor of Julie Griffith.

"My mom was always very connected to with toddlers, with youth, with children," said Zach. "And it was one of the things that we were looking back on what brought her joy when she was connecting with the community, and connecting with her friends and family it was children."

He said the work will continue.

"No matter what the situation is, it's important to talk with your friends and your family and to seek help, because you don't know in the blink of an eye when a situation can seem so small, can escalate to a situation just like my mom's." said Zach.

The Julie Griffith Memorial Fund supports youth programs and services. It has already raised $10,000.

The goal is $15,000 by the end of 2019.

If you would like to donate, visit Merryman House's website and specify in honor of Julie Griffith.

You can also mail a check to Merryman House and specify: "For the Julie Griffith Memorial Fund."