PADUCAH -- The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center will hold its 6th annual PaDucky Derby on October 24 at 3 p.m at Noble Park Pond in Paducah.
The event will feature 10,000 rubber ducks that will race across the pond to win their buyers cash prizes pf $2,500, $1,000 and $500.
All proceeds from the PaDucky Derby will benefit the Merryman House, a non-profit organization that offers both emergency shelter and outreach services to meet the needs of victims of partner abuse and their dependents.
