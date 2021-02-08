FRANKFORT, KY — More than $2 million has been awarded in grant funding to 28 agencies fighting violence against women across Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble.
The $2,116,636 comes from the federal Violence Against Woman Act (VAWA) Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution (STOP) Formula Grant Program.
Of the 28 agencies are two from the Local 6 area: Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center and Lotus.
Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center has been awarded $56,264 to increase the safety of domestic violence survivors in the Purchase Area Development District. This funding will sustain and improve collaboration efforts with local law enforcement and prosecution.
Additionally, the $56K will sustain the organization's Lethality Assessment Program in their service counties, provision of comprehensive case management and crisis response services, and thorough documentation and communication of victim needs to improve prosecution and civil protections.
“The MHDCC is able to provide critical access to victims of domestic violence through our Lethality Assessment Program as a direct result of VAWA funds. This program equips law enforcement to assess cases on the scene and link survivors to emergency services,” said Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center Executive Director and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Mary E. Foley. “In short, VAWA funds save lives, and our communities are safer as a result.”
The Purchase Area Sexual Assault Center, also known as Lotus, has been awarded $66,858 to continue efforts to help regional Sexual Assault Response Teams and build SANE programs to improve community response to sexual assault by unifying multidisciplinary SA partners.
Additionally, through cross-discipline coordination and ACRTI emphasis, the funding will help the SART efforts to coordinate specialized victim services across systems and improve the collection and preservation of forensic evidence. This will improve victims' experiences when looking for help and getting legal outcomes aligned with victims' rights.
Gov. Beshear says VAWA STOP Formula Grant Program funds are used to develop and strengthen effective law enforcement, prosecution, judicial strategies and victim services throughout Kentucky in response to cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and/or dating violence.
“We are grateful that OVW awarded the Commonwealth of Kentucky this federal funding in order for us to better support the insurmountable work provided by victim advocacy services, law enforcement agencies, and local units of governments to victims of violent crime,” said Gov. Beshear. “We must continue to work together to stop domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, and hold the offenders accountable.”
For a full list of the 2020-2021 VAWA STOP Formula Grant subaward recipients, visit the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.
Office on Violence Against Women requires state administrating agencies allocate 25% for law enforcement, 25% for prosecutors, 30% for victim services, 5% for state and local courts, and 15% for discretionary distribution.
The funding then should be used for projects that serve or focus on adults and youth (ages 11-24) who are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking.
The grants may also support complementary new initiatives and emergency services for victims and their families. Applications are submitted to and grant funding is administered by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet's Grants Management Division.
For more information on the Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women, visit: https://www.justice.gov/ovw.