PADUCAH — The coordinator for the Marshall County Resiliency Center (MCRC) took home the Volunteer of the Year award for her "above-and-beyond dedication" to Marshall County.
Jayna Burkey was recognized by the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce for her work at the Marshall County Resiliency Center and for her coordination and revitalization of Marshall County Family Week, which is held annually in September.
"I am so honored and humbled to have been chosen this year,” Burkey said. “Saying we are 'Marshall Strong' is just the tip of the iceberg. We have such an incredible community that only continues to build its resiliency and support for families and individuals. I am blessed with a wonderful support system that fills up my cup so that I can pour into our community, so thank you to them, too."
MCRC was developed by and is a program of the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center to provide resources and long-term support to the community after the shooting at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018.
“Jayna’s passion for serving our community is tangible and contagious,” said Merryman House’s Director of Community Engagement Kayla Myers. “She really does want to do all she can for others, so we are so excited and proud to see her be honored with this award by the chamber.”
For more information on the Marshall County Resiliency Center, call 270-252-REST (7378) or visit marshallstrong.org.