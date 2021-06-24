MURRAY, KY– The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center are the most recent beneficiary of the Paducah Elks Lodge #217 charitable donations.
Earlier this June, the Elks Lodge donated $500 to Dr. James Gould from the Merryman House to help with renovations to the building's entryway. Thanks to the donation, the project is now complete.
This isn't the donation Elks Lodge #217 provided to the Merryman House. The group also purchased and planted pecan trees at the house.
Merryman House is the only certified domestic violence program in the Purchase Area Development District serving Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, and McCracken counties.
