PADUCAH — The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah is celebrating after it received three Purple Ribbon Awards.
The Purple Ribbon Awards honor advocates, programs and others making a difference in the domestic violence movement.
This year's winners were honored with a virtual ceremony Thursday.
Merryman House's Balinda Hudson was honored as hotline employee/operator of the year.
The Paducah-based domestic crisis center was also recognized for Annual or Impact Reports of the Year and Outstanding Fundraising Event or Campaign for the 2022 PaDucky Derby.
"Merryman House has been serving survivors of intimate partner violence for more than 40 years, but the organization itself is empty without the people working to fulfill its mission day in and day out,” Merryman House Director of Community Engagement Kayla Myers said in a statement released Thursday. “These awards highlight the excellence of our staff, the standards our Board and Executive Director set for service provision, and of the importance we place on relationships with our donors and the community. We are thrilled to celebrate Balinda’s dedication to survivors, the work of our team, and to have Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky formally recognized as the outstanding partner they are."
Additionally, Merryman House Board Chair Dr. Rheanel Tolar received a board member of the year award.
To learn more about the Merryman House, visit merrymanhouse.org. To learn more about the Purple Ribbon Awards, visit domesticshelters.org.