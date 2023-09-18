PADUCAH —The Paducah Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mayfield Police Department are all scheduled to attend Monday’s Lethality Assessment Program Training at Merryman House.
According to the Merryman House, the Lethality Assessment Program is a program designed to help prevent domestic homicides and violence. LAP saves lives by connecting victims to local domestic violence programs, holding abusers accountable, and creating awareness of the signs of domestic violence within victims and communities.
The LAP training will help law enforcement identify victims of domestic violence and connect those victims with local programs to get them the help they want or need.
There have been new updates to the program which Monday’s training will go into more detail about. Like how strangulation shows an increased risk factor for domestic violence. The meeting will also introduce a new database that will help to share more updated information between law enforcement agencies.
Merryman House partnered with the Paducah Police Department in 2014 to introduce the LAP and since then, many other local agencies have come together to use the program.