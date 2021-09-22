PADUCAH– Merryman House will be holding its annual Paducky Derby Duck Race on Oct. 23.
The event begins at 3 p.m. at Montgomery Lake within Bob Noble Park Pond in Paducah. Paducah Elks Lodge 217 will also be a sponsor of the race.
All proceeds will go to Merryman House to help meet the needs of victims of domestic violence. This year's goal is to have 10,000 rubber ducks get adopted before the race. Click here for more information.
Local 6's Jane Kim spoke with officials from the Merryman House on Monday. Officials reported that during the pandemic in 2020, domestic violence homicides in Kentucky were up by 75%.
For more information about Merryman House, click here.