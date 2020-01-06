MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — On Tuesday, the Marshall County Fiscal Court will hold its first meeting of the year. Not on the agenda — the Second Amendment sanctuary county ordinance that went through a first reading in December.
It was introduced by Judge Executive Kevin Neal. It would have made it a crime in Marshall County to enforce any federal or state law regarding firearms considered an "unlawful act" by the county.
Over the weekend, Neal said the ordinance is now on hold.
After filing an open record request, Local 6 is finding out how the ordinance came about.
Neal led the drafting of the ordinance. Val Finnell, a representative with the Virginia based organization Gun Owners of America, provided Neal with a model ordinance. Emails show they worked together on a version for Marshall County.
Text messages between commissioners and Neal show how the first draft of the ordinance came about.
Days before the fiscal court meeting, text messages show Neal discussing the Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance with commissioners Monti Collins and Justin Lamb.
On Dec. 14, Neal texts Lamb saying, "We should make it an ordinance and give it real teeth."
Neal also mentions Bill 430, which was pre-filed in the Kentucky State Legislature. The proposed bill is by state Sen. Danny Carroll of Paducah regarding sanctuary policies.
Neal tells Lamb, "I don't trust the bill at all" in regards to sanctuary policies in general.
Lamb says, "I'm all in for an ordinance. The more we can do to protect the rights of our citizens the better off we are.”
Dec. 16, the Monday before the first reading, Neal emailed all three county commissioners and the county attorney.
In those messages, Neal says he's waiting on a copy of a revised ordinance from a man he describes as a constitutional attorney, Lexington lawyer Kent Masterson Brown.
On Dec. 17, the day of the first reading, Neal texts Lamb, "Jason (County Attorney Jason Darnall) took out all amendments that my constitutional attorney put in."
Lamb responds, "Just now checked my email. He gutted the whole ordinance..."
Neal writes “Yes! My gloves are off.”
The text thread does not have an exact time stamp showing when those messages were sent on Dec. 17. We do know Darnall offered to provide Neal with a revised version of the ordinance that aligned with current legal statues after the 9:30 a.m. fiscal court meeting.
At the fiscal court meeting, Darnall said he was in court all day Monday with a DUI docket in the morning and traffic court in the afternoon. He first saw the ordinance the morning of Dec. 16. Any edits Darnall may have suggested to Neal were not reflected in the ordinance read to the fiscal court.
He told Neal at the Tuesday meeting: “You have no authority to declare a state statute null and void in Marshall County.”
On Local 6 at 10, well share the messages between Finnell and Neal after that meeting. In them, Finnell tells Neal to ignore Darnall’s recommendation to remove penalties from the ordinance.
WPSD has filed an appeal with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, which states our believe that Neal failed to comply with with the commonwealth's open records law by delaying a response to our Dec. 18 request. By law, local governments have three days to respond to open records requests. We received the items we requested on Monday — two and a half weeks later — and Neal's office only turned over some of the documents requested. Others were withheld without explanation or any citation of allowable exemptions as required by law. Local 6 will file a supplemental appeal Tuesday regarding the undisclosed documents that you, the public, are entitled to see.
Additionally, what was disclosed Monday was located in Neal's pickup truck. Neal is not the official responsible for county records. The custodian of records is Deputy Judge Executive Brad Warning. By law, Warning should have had the records in his possession.