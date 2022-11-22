CHARLOTTE, NC (NBC NEWS) — A meteorologist and a pilot with a local TV news station in Charlotte, North Carolina, died in a helicopter crash Tuesday.
WBTV has confirmed that the victims in the crash were chopper pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers, saying in a statement that the station is "grieving a terrible loss."
The crash happened just after noon along the southbound side of I-77 in Charlotte.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The FAA released a statement Tuesday afternoon confirming that the helicopter was a Robinson R44.
Police officials say the interstate will remain closed until around midnight as their investigation continues.
Both the FAA and the NTSB will investigate the crash.