GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Methamphetamine trafficking and use is a growing issue in local communities.

Investigators with the Graves Sheriff's Office and McCracken County Sheriffs Department were led on a chase Sunday night. They were investigating a drug trafficker, selling large amounts of meth in the Graves County area.

"There's probably not very many families across our communities that aren't somehow affected by someone who is addicted to methamphetamine," Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said.

Hayden said addiction and the low cost of meth are fueling the increase in crimes related to the drug in our area.

"Those that are responsible for distributing methamphetamine in our area need to be sent a message very loud and clear from our community that we will not stand for this activity," Hayden said. "We have to make these areas very uncomfortable for them."

He said the high demand for the drug is what is causing the continual increase.

Drug and alcohol counselor Marty Cobb said drug addicts won't typically seek help unless forced by law.

Cobb said meth affects the part of the brain dealing with empathy, so an addict does not feel the pain they are causing others.

"One of the things that has to happen for that addict is they must feel the consequences," Cobb said. "They must feel the brunt of what their behavior is doing. And it's the consequences that hopefully force the person to really take a hard look at themselves and do something different."

Hayden said drug arrests are happening locally because of the cooperative effort between law enforcement agencies.

Together, they will continue to work to get drugs off the street and keep communities safe.

Cobb said meth addiction can be dealt with through inpatient and outpatient treatment services.