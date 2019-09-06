GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Methamphetamine and explosives were found by Graves County deputies in an overnight drug raid.
Late Thursday evening, Graves County deputies executed a search warrant at a Water Valley area home.
At the home, deputies found methamphetamine, blasting caps, and other explosives.
The Paducah Bomb Squad and a Kentucky State Police Bomb Tech were both called after the explosives were found.
Some explosives were detonated at the scene by the bomb squad.
Two people were arrested. More information is expected to be released later Friday.